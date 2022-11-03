Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'

Elon Musk promised advertisers he would keep Twitter from turning into a "free-for-all hellscape." This week, advertisers are beginning to demand details on how he plans to uphold the commitment.

A media buyer at one major ad agency, who declined to be named for fear of reprisal, said the agency would meet with Musk this week to ask how the Tesla chief executive plans to clamp down on misinformation on the social media platform.

The buyer also wanted to know how Musk's pledge squared with his own actions, including one tweet over the weekend that spread a conspiracy theory about the attack against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul.

Other topics include Musk's plan to raise the cost of Twitter's subscription service and serve "half as many ads," and who will serve as advertisers' point of contact after a procession of senior executives, including Twitter's ad chief, left the company since he took over.

The agency's top clients are expected to join the meeting, the media buyer said.

Neither Twitter now Musk immediately responded to request for comment.

After tweeting in 2019 about his dislike of advertising, Musk is now under pressure to avoid alienating the advertisers who contribute more than 90% of its revenue. He is spending his first week as CEO in New York, with venture capitalist friends joining him in meetings to reassure companies that contribute more than $5 billion annually to Twitter.