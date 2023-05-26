Celine Dion cancels rest of world tour due to medical condition

The announcement comes four months after the 55-year-old Quebecoise singer said she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome that causes muscle spasms. At the time, the disorder forced her to postpone some European shows on her "Courage World Tour."

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," the singer - best known for the "Titanic" movie theme song "My Heart Will Go On" - wrote on Instagram on Friday morning.

"I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%."