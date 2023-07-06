Coco Lee, Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter, dies at 48 after suicide attempt

Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee died at 48 on Wednesday following a suicide attempt that left her in a coma, Lee's two sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, said in a statement posted on Instagram and Facebook.

Lee died in Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong, where she had been living.

"Although, Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," the statement said.

"On Jul 2, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on Jul 5, 2023," the statement said.