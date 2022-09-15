Thousands pass Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she lies in state in London

"You do it all because you want to pay respect to this lady... and I think when you put yourself through that, and then you get to the moment you're waiting for you are just that little bit more emotional," he said. "It's a very powerful thing."

Most were Britons but some were from overseas. They were young and old, and included former soldiers in military medals and babies being carried by their parents. Many stopped by the coffin to bow their head. Others wiped away tears.

Some were there to represent elderly parents, others to witness history and to thank a woman who, having ascended the throne in 1952, was still holding official government meetings just two days before she died.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin lay in the centre of Westminster Hall on a purple catafalque placed on a red platform. It was covered by the Royal Standard flag and topped with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion, alongside a wreath of flowers.

Soldiers and 'Beefeaters' - the red-coated warders usually found guarding the Tower of London - stood vigil with bowed heads.

Among the first inside was Kenneth Taylor, 72, from Reading in central England, who had come with a neighbour and stayed overnight in a tent in the queue.

Tearing up, Taylor said that on seeing the queen lying in state, he felt sad. "A lump came to my throat."

"You know, we've lost someone special. Her service to this country was really steadfast and unswerving. And she's probably what I would call the queen of queens."

Danielle Harbron, 49, from Derbyshire, said: "I was expecting to walk through blubbering, and walk out the other end, blubbering, and it was just a really, really surreal sensation, very strange."

The casket had been brought to the hall from Buckingham Palace atop a gun carriage and escorted by soldiers in scarlet ceremonial uniforms in a solemn procession on Wednesday afternoon.