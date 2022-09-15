    বাংলা

    World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    The funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept 19

    Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

    The following have said they will come to London.

    ROYAL ATTENDEES

    - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

    - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

    - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

    - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

    - Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

    - Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

    - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

    - King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

    NATIONAL LEADERS

    - Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

    - Droupadi Murmu, President of India

    - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

    - Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

    - Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

    - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

    - Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

    - Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

    - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

    - Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

    - Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

    - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

    - Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

    - Charles Michel, President of the European Council

    - Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

    - Egils Levits, President of Latvia

    - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

    - Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

    - Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

    - Katalin Novak, Hungarian President

    - Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

    - Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

    - Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

    - Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

    - Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines

    - Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

    COUNTRIES NOT INVITED

    - Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan

