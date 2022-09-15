Hasina departs Dhaka to attend queen's funeral in London, UNGA in New York





She will attend a reception hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sept 20 before joining the opening ceremony of the 77th session of the UNGA.

The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and Slovenian President Barut Pahor.



Hasina will also attend a reception for US President Joe Biden on the same day.



On Sept 21, the Bangladesh leader will attend a high-level discussion on sustainable housing, organised by Bangladesh, Botswana, Slovak Republic and the UN.



Hasina is slated to address the 77th session of the UNGA on Sept 23. The following day, she will attend a civic reception organised by the Bangladeshi diaspora.