    Hasina departs Dhaka to attend queen's funeral in London, UNGA in New York

    After attending the queen's funeral on Sept 19, Hasina will fly to New York where she is due to address the UN General Assembly

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 05:09 AM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 05:09 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Dhaka to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, after which she will fly to New York to take part in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

    A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30 am on Thursday.

    Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Sadia Muna Tasneem will receive the prime minister in London.

    The Bangladesh leader is scheduled to meet with Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and Lord Ahmad, Britain's minister for South Asia, North Africa, United Nations and Commonwealth Affairs, on Sept 16.



    On Sept 17, Sir Keir Starmer, Labour Party chief and leader of the opposition, will pay a courtesy call on the prime minister.

    Hasina will also attend a royal reception for heads of state and government at Buckingham Palace on Sept 18.

    On Sept 19, the premier will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey.

    The prime minister is scheduled to leave London for New York on a special Biman flight the same evening.

    In New York, Muhammad Imran, Bangladesh's ambassador to the United States, and Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the country's permanent representative to the UN, will receive Hasina at the John F Kennedy Airport.



    She will attend a reception hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sept 20 before joining the opening ceremony of the 77th session of the UNGA.

    The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and Slovenian President Barut Pahor.

    Hasina will also attend a reception for US President Joe Biden on the same day.

    On Sept 21, the Bangladesh leader will attend a high-level discussion on sustainable housing, organised by Bangladesh, Botswana, Slovak Republic and the UN.

    Hasina is slated to address the 77th session of the UNGA on Sept 23. The following day, she will attend a civic reception organised by the Bangladeshi diaspora.

