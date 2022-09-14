At UNGA, Hasina will highlight harms to developing nations done by Russia sanctions

The prime minister will shed light on how the “inequitable coercive measures or sanctions” placed by the West over the Ukraine-Russia war are proving to be detrimental to the developing nations in the United Nations General Assembly, according to the foreign minister.

Sheikh Hasina will speak in Bengali at the General Debate session of the assembly on Sept 23, AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.

She will underscore the adversity in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, amid the uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine at a time when nations are pouring efforts to recover from the pandemic-induced losses, he said.

Hasina will urge countries to “look for solutions in mutual discussions while prioritising multilateralism rather than resorting to such coercive measures”.

“The prime minister has already publicly stated that the sanctions since the start of the war in Ukraine have brought more distress and discomfort for other nations than those they were intended for,” Momen said.

He drew attention to how the damages of the Ukraine-Russia war have been out of the ordinary, stressing other isolated global military conflicts have never hurt inflation, supply and transaction chains as the sanctions are now.

UN HIGH-LEVEL MEETINGS

Hasina will leave the country for her trip to the United Kingdom and the United States on Thursday. She will remain in London until Sept 19 and attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II before flying to New York.

After attending the UN high-level meetings, she will tour Washington from Sept 25-Oct 1.

Hasina will also speak about Bangladesh’s economic growth, development in sectors including health, education and technology highlighting the steps taken by the government, while urging the global community to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis following international laws.

Momen said Hasina will bring up a“fairer distribution of vaccines and antidotes” to combat future health crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

Hasina will also bring up Bangladesh’s “prominent position in global peacekeeping operations” and “zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and violent extremism”, while touching upon the country’s sustainable management of marine resources, guaranteeing safety for migrants and ensuring their access to basic services, climate change and its impact, establishing climate justice and also issues gripping Palestine.

Momen added that Hasina will not be able to attend a summit on the evolution of the education system due to attending the queen’s funeral. Education Minister Dipu Moni will attend the summit on her behalf.

On Sept 20, Hasina is supposed to attend the meeting for the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders where she is likely to underline the government’s moves to ensure “women’s agency in the decision-making process”, he added.