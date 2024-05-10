Squadron leader Asim Jawwad, killed in Patenga plane crash, is laid to rest in Manikganj

The Chattogram plane crash victim is buried after being accorded a guard of honour

Muhammad Asim Jawwad, the squadron leader who died in the crash of an Air Force training aircraft in Chattogram’s Karnaphuli River, has been laid to rest in his home district Manikganj.

He was buried with state honours at Sewta Graveyard in the town following a funeral prayer service after Jummah prayers on Friday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR.

Prior to the burial, he was accorded a guard of honour at the parade ground of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar. Another funeral prayer service was held for him there followed by the first one in Chattogram.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman on behalf of the army chief, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan on behalf of the air force chief and Rear Admiral of Bangladesh Navy Masud Iqbal on behalf of the navy chief paid floral tribute to Asim.

His family members and senior officers of the security forces were present at that time.

The mortal remains of Asim were taken to Manikganj afterwards. An Air Force helicopter carrying the squadron leader’s body and his family members landed at Shaheed Miraj–Tapan Stadium.

Asim was given a guard of honour at the stadium. His mother Nilufa Akter Khanam and relatives broke down in tears at that time.

A YAK 130 training fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed near the estuary of the Karnaphuli River while returning from training after it took off from Air Force’s Zahurul Haque Base at 10:25am on Thursday. The plane took wing as part of the Air Force’s regular training session.

Wing Commander Md Suhan Hasan Khan, the survivor of the crash, and Jawwad parachuted down into the river after the plane caught fire. Teams of the Air Force and the Navy rescued the two with help from local fishermen.

Asim was rushed to BNS Patenga Hospital as he was in critical condition. The on-duty doctor declared him dead there.

After the plane caught fire, the two pilots "with great courage and skill" managed to manoeuvre the plane from a densely populated area to a sparsely populated zone to avoid major damage, the ISPR said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan expressed their shock over the untimely demise of Asim and offered condolences to his bereaved family.

Squadron leader Asim was born in Gopalpur village in Manikganj’s Saturia Upazila on Mar 20, 1992. He was 32.

Asim completed his HSC examinations from Savar Cantonment School and College in 2010 before joining the Bangladesh Air Force Academy. In December 2011, he was commissioned as a pilot officer. He became a staff instructor at the Flying Instructor’s School of BAF.

Asim received the ‘Sword of Honour’ for his professional achievements. He served a tour of duty on a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He received the Mofiz Trophy, Chief of Air Force Trophy, and the Chief of Air Staff's Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of his professional skills and accomplishments, the ISPR said.