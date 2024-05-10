Card punch to be required for entry to DU residence halls, says VC

The initiative aims to prevent former students and outsiders from residing in the dormitories, Vice Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal says

Dhaka University is set to introduce a card punch system at the entrance of residence halls next year to prevent outsiders and former students from residing in the dormitories.

Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal revealed the information at a greeting and farewell ceremony organised by the university’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at TSC on Friday.

The students must punch a card to enter the university’s residence halls from next year and the administration will take measures to remove former students and outsiders from the halls to tackle the accommodation crisis, he said.

“Smart cards have been given to our regular students. The card has around 15 applications. Our teachers will also get the card by next month. The system will be introduced at the entrance of the library as well so that former students who take preparations for Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) there cannot get access anymore.”

Stating that Dhaka University is an excellent institute for practising knowledge and research, the vice chancellor said, “The students should be promoted as skilled human resources of international standard by practising their knowledge and utilising the facilities in the open and democratic atmosphere here. New initiatives are being taken to conduct the university’s education and research programmes in line with the standards of universities in developed countries.”