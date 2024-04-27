    বাংলা

    ‘Extreme heat’ causes fire in Silk City Express train’s hydraulic brakes in Tangail

    The hydraulic brakes caught fire as soon as the driver pressed them at a station

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 April 2024, 08:26 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 08:26 PM

    The Silk City Express train has caught fire caused by what the authorities believe extreme heat in Tangail’s Mirzapur.

    The fire started in the hydraulic brakes as soon as the driver pressed them at Mohera Railway Station around 5pm on Friday, Station Master Sohel Khan said.

    Several people were injured as scared passengers tried to rush off the coaches.

    “Extreme heat caused the fire in the hydraulic brakes. No big accident occurred because of quick response,” Sohel said.

    The train left the station for Rajshahi around one and a half hours later.

    Bangladesh Railway had earlier limited train speeds over fears that extreme heat may bend tracks and cause accidents.

    The mercury soared to as high as 42.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Friday, the highest this season, amid the longest heatwave on record.

    In Tangail, the highest temperature was 40.6 degrees Celsius.

