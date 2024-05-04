Garment workers protesting factory closure block road in Dhaka’s Chairmanbari

Traffic was obstructed for an hour but returned to normal once they cleared the road, police say

A group of protesting garment workers have blocked a road in the Chairmanbari area next to Dhaka’s Mohakhali.

The protest obstructed traffic for over an hour, but regular movement resumed once the workers stood aside from the road. The workers are still continuing their protest.

The workers are protesting the closure of a local garments factory, said Kazi Shahan Haque, chief of Banani Police Station.

The protesters took up positions on the road around 8:30am and moved away around 10am, said Ariful Islam Rony, assistant commissioner (Mohakhali) of the Traffic Police.

“They were removed from the road and traffic has returned to normal,” he said.

But it will take a bit of time to untangle the traffic congestion caused by the protest, he said.

OC Haque said that the protesters allege a garment company called Nepparel had closed without prior warning. They are demanding back pay and a stipend.

The police official said attempts were being made to calm the situation by contacting the owners. The protesters have moved from the main road to under the Elevated Expressway and police are speaking to them.

The protest led to heavy traffic congestion from Mohakhali to Airport Road.

Though the protesters have cleared the road, the congestion has yet to dissipate.