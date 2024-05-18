Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 18, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Napkin used by Barcelona to sign Messi sold for nearly $1 million

Barca officials and an Argentine transfer agent signed the napkin in 2000

Messi napkin contract sold for $1m

Reuters

Published : 18 May 2024, 01:39 AM

Updated : 18 May 2024, 01:39 AM

Related Stories
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Pant included in India's T20 WC squad
Pant included in India's T20 WC squad
Read More
Why boys trail girls in education
Why boys trail girls in education
2 Hajj agencies ‘vanish’ with pilgrims’ money
2 Hajj agencies ‘vanish’ with pilgrims’ money
Fierce fighting in Gaza as aid starts to roll off pier
Fierce fighting in Gaza as aid starts to roll off pier
May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More