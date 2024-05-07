Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

China's Xi and Macron urge 'political settlement' of Iran nuclear issue, state media reports

The leaders also called for the "concrete implementation" of a two-state solution in Israel and "condemned" Israel's policy of settlement-building in the West Bank

Xi and Macron urge 'political settlement' of Iran nuclear issue
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak as they attend an official state dinner as part of the Chinese president's two-day state visit to France, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 6, 2024.

Reuters

Published : 07 May 2024, 11:23 AM

Updated : 07 May 2024, 11:23 AM

Related Stories
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
Read More
8 kg of gold found in Monir’s home is legal: court
8 kg of gold found in Monir’s home is legal: court
India's chickpea imports unlikely to ease prices
India's chickpea imports unlikely to ease prices
Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in Trump hush money trial
Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in Trump hush money trial
Putin starts new term with challenge to the West
Putin starts new term with challenge to the West
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More