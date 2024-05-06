Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering

The US Navy's efforts to build a fleet of unmanned vessels are faltering because the Pentagon remains wedded to big shipbuilding projects, according to some officials

Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
A view of support ship Shahid Baziar from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel in international waters of the Arabian Gulf, Aug 30, 2022. REUTERS

Joe Brock and Mike Stone

Reuters

Published : 06 May 2024, 06:04 PM

Updated : 06 May 2024, 06:04 PM

Related Stories
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
Read More
Gaza ceasefire uncertain
Gaza ceasefire uncertain
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More