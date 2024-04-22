Iran sent a ‘clear message’ with Israel attack, says Palestinian envoy in Dhaka

“Otherwise, if they don't, nobody will ever believe them. Nobody will ever trust them and nobody will ever respect them. So they have dignity and they acted,” he said.



He described Israel as the “spoiled baby of whoever is in the White House”.



“Like they are the first class, not first class citizens, but first class human beings. They shouldn't be fired at. They can do that to you, but you can't reply. They can act the way they want, anytime they want, in any way they want, but you cannot react, no reaction.”