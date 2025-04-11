China warns citizens, students about travel in United States amid trade clash

Amid the spiralling trade war with the United States, China has issued a travel advisory warning its citizens about visiting the US and also cautioned students intending to study there about potential security risks.

In a statement published on its website, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism advised Chinese tourists to carefully assess the risks of travelling to the US and exercise heightened caution.

"Due to the deterioration of China-US economic and trade relations and the current domestic security situation in the United States, Chinese tourists are advised to fully evaluate the risks and take precautionary measures before travelling," China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in the travel advisory found on its website.

China’s Ministry of Education also issued a directive warning Chinese students about studying in the United States. The advisory referenced a recent bill in the US state of Ohio concerning educational exchange and cooperation programs between China and the US.

According to a report by Ohio-based WCMH-TV, the bill prohibits educational institutes from establishing or renewing partnerships with Chinese educational or research institutions unless those institutions already have significant security measures in place.

The bill also bans them from accepting gifts, donations, or contributions from organisations connected to China.

The warning was made after China announced it would respond with an additional 50 percent tariff on all US goods coming into the nation in response to tariffs by the United States that took effect Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced more tariffs for a total of 125 percent. He paused all other reciprocal tariffs on other nations, instead going with a 10 percent baseline, except for certain sectors.

The statement from China’s Ministry of Education said, “All students should carefully consider security risks when planning to study in the affected US states in the future, and be more vigilant about taking precautionary measures.”

China had earlier pledged to resist the US tariff measures initiated by Trump without backing down. Since then, the trade conflict between China and the US has only intensified.