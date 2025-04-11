Expelled National Citizens’ Committee leader arrested in Ramna over ‘embezzlement’

The accused, Dilshad Afrin, was expelled from the organisation on Tuesday

A National Citizens’ Committee leader from Narayanganj has been handed over to the police by the July Memorial Foundation following allegations of embezzling the funds collected for those injured in the July movement.

On Thursday night, several members of the foundation took Dilshad Afrin, the Citizens' Committee member, to the capital’s Ramna Police Station.

Ramna Police chief Golam Faruk said that an official complaint was filed by the foundation’s legal officer, based on which Dilshad was arrested.

He said, “At night, a few people from the July Foundation brought Dilshad Afrin to the police station. They submitted a complaint saying Dilshad had embezzled the money she took from them at various times under the guise of providing aid.”

“Following this allegation, the complaint was accepted as a formal case and Dilshad was arrested.”

Golam added that Dilshad was sent to court on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Citizens' Committee expelled Dilshad, a member of its Fatullah Thana Committee in Narayanganj, on charges of violating the organisation’s principles and regulations.

A letter signed by Akhtar Hossain, the organisation’s acting secretary, said: "According to the rules and regulations of the National Citizens' Committee, Dilshad Afrin’s recent activities have been found to be against the organisation’s regulations and ideals."

Citing “all allegations and in the interest of maintaining organisational discipline”, the letter confirmed that Dilshad’s expulsion from the National Citizens' Committee had taken effect on Tuesday.