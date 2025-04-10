Expatriate Bangladeshi, daughter die in New Jersey road crash

The deceased Sharfu Uddin’s wife has also been critically injured in the accident and is currently unconscious at a hospital

An expatriate Bangladeshi man and his eight-year-old daughter have been killed in a road accident in the US state of New Jersey.

The accident occurred on the Interstate-295 Highway in Burlington County around 10:15pm on Sunday, according to Jeffrey Lebron, spokesman for the New Jersey police.

The dead were identified as Sharfu Uddin, 36, and Ramisa, 8. They hailed from Feni’s Farhadnagar.

Sharfu’s 26-year-old wife has also been critically injured in the accident and is unconscious at a local hospital.

The family was headed from their home in the city of Elizabeth to Pennsylvania’s Delaware County when the accident occurred.

Sharfu was driving a Hyundai Tucson car and his wife and daughter were in the passenger’s seat, police official Lebron said, citing witnesses.

A Hyundai Santa Fe car travelling on the same road veered out of control, hit a guardrail at speed and then skidded back onto the highway and hit Sharfu’s car. Both vehicles then veered off the road and struck a tree.

The Hyundai Santa Fe was being driven by a 29-year-old woman from Florida. She was critically injured in the accident and has been hospitalised as well.

Members of the Bangladeshi community in New Jersey said that Sharfu came to the US on an immigration visa after completing his SSC and HSC exams in Feni and began living in New Jersey. He was the manager of a fast food restaurant.

Father and daughter were buried side by side in New Jersey on Wednesday. The funeral was attended by members of the local Bangladeshi community.