April 15, 2025

Exhausted government workers decide to take Trump's second buyout offer

Some federal workers say they will take new buyout offer due to exhaustion and have decided to leave government work despite economic uncertainty due to Trump's tariffs

Exhausted govt workers opt for Trump's 2nd buyout offer
DHS police officers keep an eye on protesters as they attend a rally in support of federal workers outside the 26 Federal Plaza, a federal office building in New York City, US, March 25, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 08:29 AM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 08:29 AM

