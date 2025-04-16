Police ‘prioritising’ investigation into fire at painter Manabendra’s home: CAO

Advisor Farooki says, “For the past few days the Awami League had been encouraging attacks on painter Manabendra Ghosh online, saying ‘he committed the crime of making the Hasina effigy!’”

The Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO) says law enforcers are “giving priority to the investigation” into a fire at the home of painter Manabendra Ghosh, who was involved in making motifs for the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra.

Action will be quickly taken against those involved, the CAO said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Manikganj Superintendent of Police Yasmin Khatun, police are inspecting the scene, the statement said.

“The investigation is ongoing. If anyone is found to be involved, then swift action will be taken against them.

Manabendra’s house is in the Garpara Bazar area of Manikganj’s Sadar Upazila. He helped make the motifs for the Bengali New Year procession. On Tuesday night, a fire started at his house. The blaze burnt his home, furniture, and some idols. Manabendra posted the photos on nFacebook.

In addition to an investigation that would confirm the cause of the fire, the Manikganj District Administration will take the initiative to “reconstruct” the home, according to Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Monowar Hossain Molla.

Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said in a Facebook post that he believes the Awami League is responsible for the incident and warned that those involved will be brought to justice.

“Police are working to catch each of those responsible for the attack on artist Manabendra Ghosh’s house. I have spoken to Home Advisor Jahangir Bhai (Jahangir Alam Chowdhury). He has sent clear instructions to the IG of police.”

Pointing the finger at the Awami League, he wrote: “For the past few days the Awami League had been encouraging attacks on painter Manabendra Ghosh online, saying ‘he committed the crime of making the Hasina effigy!’”

“All of them will be brought to justice.”

He added, "From the mountains to the plains, Bangladesh has just concluded an unprecedented festival of friendship. A different kind of idea was in everyone's mind. And at this time, they attacked and reminded us that July is ongoing. But they don't know that the people of Bangladesh are moving forward with July in their hearts, that they are insignificant in front of the united people of Bangladesh."