Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 15, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

China, Vietnam sign deals as Xi visits Hanoi amid US tariff tensions

"The two sides should strengthen cooperation in production and supply chains," Xi said in an article in Nhandan, the newspaper of Vietnam's Communist Party

China, Vietnam sign deals amid US tariff tensions
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, right and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for photos at the Office of the Party Central Committee in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Minh Hoang/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 09:55 AM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 09:55 AM

Related Stories
Indian fugitive facing $2bn bank fraud charges held in Belgium
Indian fugitive facing $2bn bank fraud charges held in Belgium
Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly
Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly
Tariffs on imported semiconductor chips soon: Trump
Tariffs on imported semiconductor chips soon: Trump
Not required to help wrongly deported man: Trump administration
Not required to help wrongly deported man: Trump administration
Read More
Harvard rejects Trump demands, $2bn in funds frozen
Harvard rejects Trump demands, $2bn in funds frozen
Trump calls to deport some citizens to El Salvador
Trump calls to deport some citizens to El Salvador
US steps up probes into pharmaceutical, chip imports
US steps up probes into pharmaceutical, chip imports
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
KUET clash: 37 students suspended, halls to open May 2
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More