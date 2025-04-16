Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 16, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Notorious internet messageboard 4chan has been hacked, posts claim

The alleged hack first came to light when a defunct section of the site sprang back to life with the words "U GOT HACKED" emblazoned across the top, according to Wired magazine

Notorious internet messageboard 4chan has been hacked, posts clai

Reuters

Published : 16 Apr 2025, 10:04 AM

Updated : 16 Apr 2025, 10:04 AM

Related Stories
Read More
WHO reaches agreement to tackle future pandemics
WHO reaches agreement to tackle future pandemics
Nvidia faces $5.5bn charge as US restricts China sales
Nvidia faces $5.5bn charge as US restricts China sales
Wall Street ends down slightly
Wall Street ends down slightly
Barcelona overcome Dortmund despite Guirassy hat-trick
Barcelona overcome Dortmund despite Guirassy hat-trick
Read More
Opinion

Tansim Noor

Why Bangladesh needs Alternative Dispute Resolution
Why Bangladesh needs Alternative Dispute Resolution

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
Read More