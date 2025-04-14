After "positive" talks in Oman, US and Iranian officials prepare to reconvene as Trump signals urgency over the nuclear deal

Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he expected to make a decision on Iran very quickly, after both countries said they held "positive" and "constructive" talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene this week.

Trump, who has threatened military action if no deal is reached on halting Iran's nuclear programme, told reporters aboard Air Force One that he met with advisers on Iran and expected a quick decision. He gave no further details.

"We'll be making a decision on Iran very quickly," he said.

Axios cited two sources with knowledge of the issue as saying that a second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran would take place next Saturday in Rome.

The talks held in Oman on Saturday were the first between Iran and a Trump administration, including the US president's 2017–2021 first term. Officials said they took place in a "productive, calm and positive atmosphere."

On Saturday, Trump told reporters the US-Iran talks were going "okay," adding, "Nothing matters until you get it done, so I don’t like talking about it, but it’s going okay. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think."