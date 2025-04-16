The 88-year-old pontiff is gradually making more public appearances as he recovers from the biggest health crisis in his 12 years in the role

Pope Francis thanks doctors who saved his life in meeting at Vatican

Pope Francis meets with personnel from Gemelli hospital and Vatican medical staff, at the Vatican, Apr 16, 2025. Francesco Sforza/Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis on Wednesday thanked members of the medical team who saved his life during a five-week hospital stay for a serious case of double pneumonia, speaking softly but breathing without oxygen at the meeting in the Vatican.

The 88-year-old pontiff is gradually making more public appearances as he recovers from the biggest health crisis in his 12 years in the role. On Wednesday morning, he met with about 70 doctors and staffers from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was treated for 38 days.

"Thank you for your service in hospital," the pope said in a soft, raspy voice. "It is very good. Keep going like this."

As during his last public appearance, on Sunday, the pope did not use oxygen.

The pope's medical team have urged him to take two months' rest after leaving hospital to allow his body to fully heal. Francis initially remained out of view after returning home but has now made several brief public appearances.

The Vatican on Thursday will start its busiest holiday season, with at least six religious celebrations in four days, including Easter, the most important Christian holiday, on Sunday.

It is still not known how much the pope will participate in the events. The Vatican has delegated senior cardinals to lead each of the celebrations in the pope's place.