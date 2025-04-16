Interim government delists Bhorer Kagoj from official media list

The decades-old daily is found guilty of providing “false data” and faces closure amid staff protests over unpaid dues

The interim government has revoked the official media listing of Bhorer Kagoj, a newspaper with a three-decade legacy, citing fraudulent circulation figures and misinformation regarding its printing press.

The decision was communicated recently through a letter from the Department of Films and Publications (DFP) under the Ministry of Information.

On Jan 20, Bhorer Kagoj, which had been in print for 33 years, announced its closure through a notice.

The company subsequently laid off a large portion of its workforce and resumed limited publication.

However, with severance benefits yet to be fully paid, many of the dismissed staff have been staging protests.

According to individuals familiar with the matter, the newspaper is currently being printed in limited quantities—only a few hundred copies—under special arrangements.

The government’s letter said a three-member inspection team from the DFP visited Bhorer Kagoj’s office and printing facilities on Jan 20.

They found a closure notice posted on the main office and discovered it locked.

During an inspection of the associated Hamrai Printing Press, the team found the press inactive and noted that the DFP had not been informed of any alternative printing location.

More than three months later, the newspaper resumed limited printing at Hamrai Press on Mar 11.

In a follow-up visit on Mar 21, a two-member DFP team again found the main office, located at Karnaphuli Media Point, 2nd floor, closed.

The press was also found inactive.

Upon questioning, the press manager told officials that only 200 to 300 copies of the newspaper were printed daily.

Payment was made either in cash or via bKash.

The letter pointed out that these irregularities constitute a clear violation of Article 5.23(b) of the Newspaper and Periodical Media Listing and Audit Policy 2022, as well as Section 10 of the Printing Presses and Publications (Declaration and Registration) Act, 1973.

The document read: “Under clause 8.3 of section 8.00 of the Newspaper and Periodical Media Listing and Audit Policy 2022, due to fraudulent circulation figures and provision of false information, the official media listing of Bhorer Kagoj is hereby cancelled.”

As a result, Bhorer Kagoj will no longer be eligible to receive advertisements or newsprint quota allocations from any ministry, division, department, directorate, autonomous body, state-controlled public limited company, or local government entities such as district, Upazila, municipality, and city corporations.

Khondaker Kawsar Hossain, chief reporter of the now delisted newspaper, told bdnews24.com: “The kind of findings that have emerged regarding a respected outlet like Bhorer Kagoj and the reasons for its delisting are shameful for journalism. The government inquiry exposed several inaccuracies.

“Many of our dismissed colleagues are still waiting for their dues. I devoted 16 years of my life to this newspaper and considered it my own institution. Today, I feel deeply saddened.”