Union council chairman was involved in Madhukhali lynching, says Faridpur DC

The authorities have ‘found involvement’ of Shah Md Asaduzzaman Tapan, chairman of Dumain Union Council, in the lynching of two brothers by a mob after a fire incident at a temple in Faridpur’s Madhukhali.

Union Council Member Ajit Biswas was also with Asaduzzaman during the incident, Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Quamrul Ahsan Talukder said at a press conference on Friday.

The chief of Faridpur district administration said people providing information about the UP chairman and member’s location will be rewarded, but would not specify an amount.

He said the duo were free to seek legal protection by surrendering to the authorities.

Tapan told bdnews24.com on the night of the incident on Apr 18 that he had received a phone call in the evening from Ajit, who told Tapan to come immediately as someone had set fire to the Kali temple at Panchapalli, a Hindu-dominated area.