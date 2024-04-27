Mercury soars to 42.7C in Chuadanga as heatwave scorches Bangladesh for record 27 days

Chuadanga has once again set a new record for the highest temperature this season with the mercury rising to as high as 42.7 degrees Celsius amid a heatwave that has been boiling Bangladesh for a record 27 days.

Dhaka’s highest temperature on Friday was 38.2 degrees Celsius with the heatwave sweeping over 55 out of 64 districts - meaning most of the country was experiencing above 36 degrees Celsius temperatures.

The mercury was hovering around the severe 40 degrees Celsius mark in many areas while it was around 42 degrees Celsius in the Rajshahi and Khulna regions.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department said a very severe heat wave was sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Chuadanga and Pabna while the level was severe in the districts of Tangail, Bogura, Bagerhat, Jashore and Kushtia.