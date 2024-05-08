I promised I would come back: Hasina on her homecoming during military-backed caretaker

She recalls the day of her return from abroad during the military-controlled caretaker government of 2007-08

Sheikh Hasina has reflected on her return to Bangladesh and subsequent house arrest during the military-controlled caretaker government of 2007-08.

“I promised I would come back,” the prime minister said in parliament on Tuesday, a day after the anniversary of her return.

She also expressed his gratitude to the leaders and workers of the party and members of the public for welcoming her at the airport on May 7, 2007, ignoring the threats of the then government and the prohibition of some leaders of her own party.

It was a unique day for her, she said.

"I am moving forward with courage and working for the people despite arrests, gun, bomb and grenade attacks. We are moving forward with the power of the people,” Hasina said.

She recounted her homecoming on May 17, 1981, nearly six years after the assassination of her father and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Hasina had gone to the US for treatment after the emergency was declared. She was then arrested amid a series of events.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman initiated an unscheduled discussion in parliament on Hasina's homecoming from the US.

Ahmed Hossain, another ruling party MP, also joined the discussion.

“At that time many advisers to the caretaker government called me and asked me not to come. They said they would do whatever was necessary. Some people also threatened me. It was said that I would be killed at the airport if I returned to Bangladesh,” Hasina recounted.

"I said Alhamdulillah! I would die on the soil of Bangladesh, but I must come. All airlines were prohibited from issuing me a boarding pass. After standing at the American airport for three hours and arguing with them, I came to London by British Airways. After arriving there, when I went to board the plane, I was not allowed to board."

Highlighting her promise to come to Bangladesh anyway that day, Sheikh Hasina said, "Even when I left for the airport, many people called and said that I would be killed if I returned. I didn't care.”

After arrival, Hasina was told that she would be taken to an undisclosed location.

“I told the driver to take the streets where there are people and to avoid the flyover. Thousands of people were there on the streets."

“Ignoring government threats, some members of the party stood on the streets to receive me and ensure my security so that I cannot be taken anywhere. After that I was under a kind of house arrest. No one was allowed to enter. Only one or two people could visit me," Hasina said.

The prime minister also mentioned her arrests during the military regime of HM Ershad. “My parents taught me how to walk forward and work for the people with courage. That’s what I am doing,” she said.