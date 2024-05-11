Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 11, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Veteran leftist leader Haidar Akbar Khan Rono dies at 81

He had been suffering from respiratory system complications for a long time

Veteran leftist leader Rono Bhai dies

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 May 2024, 09:25 AM

Updated : 11 May 2024, 09:25 AM

Related Stories
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for tests
Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for tests
Scotland's Humza Yousaf quits
Scotland's Humza Yousaf quits
No family nominations in Upazila polls: Hasina
No family nominations in Upazila polls: Hasina
Read More
Rajshahi mangoes to cross Padma Bridge to reach Dhaka
Rajshahi mangoes to cross Padma Bridge to reach Dhaka
Comprehensive road law soon: home minister
Comprehensive road law soon: home minister
Israel orders people in more areas of Rafah to evacuate
Israel orders people in more areas of Rafah to evacuate
Lightning strike kills 2 workers in Bagerhat
Lightning strike kills 2 workers in Bagerhat
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More