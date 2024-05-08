Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 08, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Brazil floods death toll rises to 90, dozens still stranded

The flooding has hampered rescue efforts, with dozens of people still waiting to be evacuated by boat or helicopter from stricken homes

Brazil floods death toll rises to 90, dozens still stranded
A drone view of the flooded Beira-Rio stadium home of the Sport Club International in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 7, 2024. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters

Published : 08 May 2024, 01:57 AM

Updated : 08 May 2024, 01:57 AM

Related Stories
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
Read More
India's small shopping centres turning into ghost malls: Knight Frank
India's small shopping centres turning into ghost malls: Knight Frank
I promised I would come back: Hasina
I promised I would come back: Hasina
PDB owes electricity firms Tk 330bn
PDB owes electricity firms Tk 330bn
Maradona's Golden Ball trophy goes to auction
Maradona's Golden Ball trophy goes to auction
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More