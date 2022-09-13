Hasina pays tribute to ‘guardian and mentor’ Queen Elizabeth

“With her passing, I personally feel like having lost a guardian and a mentor,” she wrote in a condolence book at the high commission on Tuesday.

High Commissioner Robert Dickson welcomed her to the mission in Dhaka’s Baridhara in the morning, which marked the first in-person visit by the country’s prime minister to the mission.

She stood there in silence for some time in memory of the late monarch, said her Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher.

Hasina also expressed her “profound” grief while signing the condolence book.

She shared recollections of many meetings of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and her with the queen, said Dickson in a tweet.