UK's 'king of the chat show' Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

British broadcaster Michael Parkinson, best known for interviewing some of the world's biggest celebrities on his long-running eponymous chat show, has died aged 88, the BBC said on Thursday.

Born in Yorkshire in northern England, he left school at the age of 16 with dreams of becoming a professional cricketer before turning to local newspaper journalism. After moving into current affairs television in the late 1960s, he was given his own prime-time chat show 'Parkinson' by the BBC in 1971.

"Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed," said BBC Director General Tim Davie.