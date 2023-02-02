Bangladesh's Nur Khan honoured with Global Human Rights Defender Awards

Mohammad Nur Khan, a human rights activist, has received the Global Human Rights Defender Award.

The US Department of State honoured ten individuals from around the globe who have demonstrated leadership and courage while promoting and defending human rights, it said in a statement on Feb 1.

Over the past three decades, Khan, executive director of the Ain o Salish Kendra, led two of Bangladesh’s best-known domestic rights organizations and partnered with international organizations to document human rights abuses and promote accountability in Bangladesh, the statement reads.