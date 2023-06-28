Bangabandhu's aide dies in Mohammadpur fire

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal midnight fire in Dhaka's Mohammadpur as Mosharraf Mohammad Hossain, a former Air Force flight lieutenant who served as a military aide to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the Liberation War.
The 80-year-old was burnt to death after a fire broke out at his fourth-floor flat in the early hours of Wednesday.
After serving as Bangabandhu's ADC, Mosharraf quit the Air Force and left the country following the Father of the Nation's assassination in 1975, according to his nephew, Fardin Shafiq.
He returned home after the Awami League assumed power under Sheikh Hasina's leadership.
The Tangail-native leaves behind his wife and son.
Tangail-6 MP Ahasanul Islam Titu said Mosharraf had also served as the CEO of the Dhaka Stock Exchange while he was president of the bourse.
Emergency workers retrieved Mosharraf's body after dousing the flames at the multi-storey building behind Residential Model College, where he lived with his wife and nephew.
Mosharraf was in a locked room when the fire broke out, Ashraful Islam, an official of the Mohammadpur fire service said, quoting relatives.
As the incident unfolded, his wife and nephew repeatedly knocked on his door, but he did not respond. When the fire began to intensify, the two of them rushed downstairs.
The fire was sparked by an electric short-circuit and burnt down three rooms in Mosharraf's flat, according to Ashraful.