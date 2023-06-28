Bangabandhu's aide dies in Mohammadpur fire

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal midnight fire in Dhaka's Mohammadpur as Mosharraf Mohammad Hossain, a former Air Force flight lieutenant who served as a military aide to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the Liberation War.

The 80-year-old was burnt to death after a fire broke out at his fourth-floor flat in the early hours of Wednesday.

After serving as Bangabandhu's ADC, Mosharraf quit the Air Force and left the country following the Father of the Nation's assassination in 1975, according to his nephew, Fardin Shafiq.