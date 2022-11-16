    বাংলা

    Mahbub Jamil, a businessman and cultural personality, dies at 83

    Mahbub Jamil, who was part of the Fakhruddin Ahmed-led caretaker government, was suffering from old-age complications, his son Rubaiyat says

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 16 Nov 2022, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2022, 06:50 AM

    Mahbub Jamil, a businessman and a cultural personality, who was also part of the Fakhruddin Ahmed-led caretaker government, has died in hospital care at the age of 83.

    He passed away while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. He has left behind a son, a daughter and many well-wishers.

    Jamil, also a trustee of Biswa Sahitya Kendra, had been suffering from old-age complications. He was admitted to the hospital on Oct 26 due to lung ailments, his son Rubaiyat Jamil said.

    His first funeral prayer service will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayers and the second one will be held at the premises of private TV station Channel I. He will be buried at Banani graveyard, Rubaiyat added.

    Jamil was appointed as a special assistant to the chief adviser of the caretaker government, Fakhruddin Ahmed, with the rank of a minister in 2008. He was in charge of the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

    Jamil also served as chairman of Singer Bangladesh Ltd, International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, ICE Retail Initiative Ltd and IL Capital Ltd. He was appointed as an adviser to the Board of Directors of Robi Axiata in 2011.

    Jamil was involved with different cultural organisations over the last four decades. Along with Biswa Sahitya Kendra, he was president of the Bangladesh Federation of Film Societies and a member of BRAC University’s Academic Council.

    He also worked as a Bangladesh Film Censor Board member and jury board member of the National Film Award for several years. He wrote for publications on film, sociology and drama.

