Mahbub Jamil, a businessman and cultural personality, dies at 83

Mahbub Jamil, a businessman and a cultural personality, who was also part of the Fakhruddin Ahmed-led caretaker government, has died in hospital care at the age of 83.

He passed away while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. He has left behind a son, a daughter and many well-wishers.

Jamil, also a trustee of Biswa Sahitya Kendra, had been suffering from old-age complications. He was admitted to the hospital on Oct 26 due to lung ailments, his son Rubaiyat Jamil said.