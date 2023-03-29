Ermotti returns to UBS to steer Credit Suisse takeover

UBS Group AG has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse - a surprise move that seeks to take advantage of his experience in rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis.

The trader turned corporate problem fixer faces the tough challenge of laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse's investment bank and reassuring the world's wealthy that UBS remains a safe harbour for their cash.

Ermotti, the current chairman of Swiss Re, will take the helm from Apr 5. He was chief executive of UBS from 2011 to 2020.

He takes charge weeks after UBS bought rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to stem turmoil after Credit Suisse ran aground.

That deal made UBS Switzerland’s one and only global bank, underpinned by roughly 260 billion francs ($170 billion) in state loans and guarantees, a risky bet that makes the Swiss economy more dependent on a single lender.