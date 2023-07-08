Japan marks a year since former PM Abe was gunned down

Japan on Saturday marked one year since former prime minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down during an election speech by a man angry at his links to the Unification Church.

The death of Japan's longest serving prime minister, which was caught on video, rattled a nation unused to gun violence.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other senior officials and lawmakers joined Abe's widow, Akie, at a private memorial service at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo. The public were let in to offer flowers after the service ended.

Among them was Tsuu Ogawa, 49, a hotel worker, who celebrated her birthday the day that Abe was assassinated.