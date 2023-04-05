Rokia Afzal Rahman, one of Bangladesh’s best-known entrepreneurs, dies at 82

Rokia Afzal Rahman, a leading woman entrepreneur and former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh, has died. She was 82.

She breathed her last around 2 am Singapore time while undergoing treatment at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in the city-state, said Tanvir Hasan, company secretary of MIDAS Financing Limited. Rokia was the chairman of MIDAS Financing.

“We’re in touch with her family,” Tanvir said.

She was the chairman of the RR Group of Companies, Arlinks Group of Companies, Aris Holdings, and RR Estates and chairperson of Mediaworld, the owner of The Daily Star. She was a director of Mediastar and ABC Radio.