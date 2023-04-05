Rokia Afzal Rahman, one of Bangladesh’s best-known entrepreneurs, dies at 82

Rokia Afzal Rahman, a leading woman entrepreneur and former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh, has died. She was 82.
She breathed her last around 2 am Singapore time while undergoing treatment at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in the city-state, said Tanvir Hasan, company secretary of MIDAS Financing Limited. Rokia was the chairman of MIDAS Financing.
“We’re in touch with her family,” Tanvir said.
She was the chairman of the RR Group of Companies, Arlinks Group of Companies, Aris Holdings, and RR Estates and chairperson of Mediaworld, the owner of The Daily Star. She was a director of Mediastar and ABC Radio.
In addition to being a member of the board of directors of Grameenphone Ltd, Bangladesh Lamps Ltd, and Marico Bangladesh, Rokia was the vice president of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh and a trustee board member of Transparency International Bangladesh.
Her colourful career included serving as a board member of Bangladesh’s central bank and the president of the Bangladesh Employers Federation.
Rokia was the founder chairman of Presidency University and former chairperson of Asian University for Women. She was also a member of the Business Advisory Council at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission Asia and Pacific, and South Asia Women’s Network.
Rokia received several international and national awards for her contributions to the business sector.