    বাংলা

    Rokia Afzal Rahman, one of Bangladesh’s best-known entrepreneurs, dies at 82

    The former adviser to the caretaker government died while undergoing treatment at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 April 2023, 05:15 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 05:15 AM

    Rokia Afzal Rahman, a leading woman entrepreneur and former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh, has died. She was 82.

    She breathed her last around 2 am Singapore time while undergoing treatment at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in the city-state, said Tanvir Hasan, company secretary of MIDAS Financing Limited. Rokia was the chairman of MIDAS Financing.

    “We’re in touch with her family,” Tanvir said.

    She was the chairman of the RR Group of Companies, Arlinks Group of Companies, Aris Holdings, and RR Estates and chairperson of Mediaworld, the owner of The Daily Star. She was a director of Mediastar and ABC Radio.

    In addition to being a member of the board of directors of Grameenphone Ltd, Bangladesh Lamps Ltd, and Marico Bangladesh, Rokia was the vice president of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh and a trustee board member of Transparency International Bangladesh.

    Her colourful career included serving as a board member of Bangladesh’s central bank and the president of the Bangladesh Employers Federation.

    Rokia was the founder chairman of Presidency University and former chairperson of Asian University for Women. She was also a member of the Business Advisory Council at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission Asia and Pacific, and South Asia Women’s Network.

    Rokia received several international and national awards for her contributions to the business sector.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Third T20 - Bangladesh v England - Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - Mar 14, 2023 Bangladesh's Tanvir Islam celebrate with the trophy and teammates after winning the series.
    England's whitewash in Bangladesh an 'eye-opener': Mott
    Mott said the visiting squad would have to learn from their losses after Bangladesh secured a 16-run win to complete the whitewash
    Train test run at Padma Bridge on Apr 4
    Train on Padma Bridge Apr 4
    A trial run will be held carrying the railways minister from Bhanga to Mawa and back
    Former tax commissioner Mahbubur Rahman dies at 86
    Former tax commissioner Mahbubur Rahman dies
    Prof Mahbubur Rahman taught at private universities after his retirement from government service
    PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday
    Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday
    On the 103rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangladesh remembers his great leadership that led to the creation of a sovereign country

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain