US transfers Pakistani Guantanamo Bay detainee Khan to Belize

In a statement issued through his legal team, Khan welcomed what he called a second chance in life.

"I deeply regret the things that I did many years ago, and I have taken responsibility and tried to make up for them. I continue to ask for forgiveness from God and those I have hurt. I am truly sorry," Khan said.

Khan was the first Guantanamo detainee released since last October, leaving 34 detainees - down from a peak of 800 - at the facility, with 20 others already deemed as eligible for transfer to another country, according to US officials.

There were 40 detainees at Guantanamo when President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office in 2021. Biden has said he hopes to close the facility. The federal government is barred by law from transferring Guantanamo detainees to US mainland prisons.

"We remain dedicated to a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population at Guantanamo Bay and ultimately closing the facility," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Khan's transfer was accepted by Belize's Cabinet and paid for by the US government, Belize's Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay said.

"Khan is not a terrorist. He has fully recanted, accepted responsibilities for his action and asks Allah for forgiveness," Courtenay told a news conference in the Central American country.

Courtenay, who met with Khan upon his arrival in Belize, said the released man is free to live the rest of his life there if he chooses.

In a 39-page statement that Khan read aloud to a US military sentencing commission in 2021, he described his treatment at the CIA site. Khan told of being beaten, subjected to the simulated drowning technique called waterboarding and raped anally by objects.

Khan said he was hung from a beam by his hands for days, naked except for a hood over his head, and that guards there would "throw ice water on my naked body every hour or two and placed a fan to blow directly on me."