Biden to wrap up 'homecoming' tour with West of Ireland rally

US President Joe Biden on Friday was set to wrap up his nostalgic three-day tour to Ireland, the longest ever by an US leader, with a rally in the West of Ireland hometown of his great-great-great-grandfather.

The tour, a celebration of his close links to his ancestral homeland and deep Catholic faith, has provided a preview of his planned 2024 re-election campaign, with enthusiastic flag-waving crowds, photo-ops with babies and long, loquacious speeches.

"He draws energy from politics, he draws energy from people. He's a natural politician," said Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin, who spent Wednesday afternoon with Biden greeting crowds in County Louth in the northeast.

"There's no waning of the appetite is what I would have detected in those last few days," Martin told state broadcaster RTE.

Biden started his tour on Wednesday in Belfast on a more serious note by urging political leaders there to restore their powersharing government. On Thursday, he became the fourth US president to address the Irish parliament and attended a state banquet at Dublin Castle.

After leaving Dublin, Biden was due to visit the Catholic shrine at Knock, in northwestern Ireland, where he will be presented with a stone from the gable wall of the Church where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared in 1879.