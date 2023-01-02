    বাংলা

    Mubasshar Hussain, an architect and sports organiser, dies at 79

    Mubasshar Hussain had been in intensive hospital care for two months

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 05:53 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 05:53 AM

    Mubasshar Hussain, an architect, sports organiser and freedom fighter, has died at the age of 79.

    He died around 1:38 am Monday at the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital, according to the Institute of Architects Bangladesh.

    “He had been in intensive care for the last two months. His physical condition wasn’t permitting him to undergo dialysis,” said Iqbal Habib, an architect.

    Mubasshar’s condition was deteriorating and he was not in a position to fly abroad for better treatment, said Iqbal.

    A former president of the IAB and an environmental activist, Mubasshar was the chief architect of Assoconsult Ltd and served as president of the Commonwealth Association of Architects and of the Architects Regional Council, Asia.

    Mubasshar was a former director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. He also worked as president of the Brothers Union and founding convener of Sommilito Krira Poribar.

    Born on Dec 27, 1943, in Brahmanbaria, Mubasshar studied at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. He designed many notable buildings in Bangladesh including the Chattogram Railway Station, Proshika Bhaban and Grameen Bank building.

    His body will be taken to the IAB premises in Agargaon on Monday for people to pay their tributes. Funeral prayers for Mubasshar will be held twice at IAB and at the Brothers Union.

    Following his last wishes, the architect's body will be donated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jermaine Jackson (R) performs with the Pointer Sisters June (L), Ruth (2nd L) and Anita on stage during an award ceremony in Zwentendorf in Lower Austria July 24, 2009. Jackson received the SAVE THE WORLD AWARD 2009 on behalf of his late brother Michael Jackson tonight.
    Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74
    Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included "I'm So Excited," and "Fire," died
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Ukrainian people on the New Year eve, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 31, 2022.
    "I want to wish all of us one thing – victory": Zelensky
    Zelensky reiterated, as he often has since Russia began its invasion in Ukraine, that he will stay with his people while they are fighting for freedom
    Pele celebrates a goal. Action Images via Reuters
    The 'King' and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight
    Pele scored a goal in a friendly match that brought together the top players from the state of Sao Paulo and the best players of Rio de Janeiro
    People visit the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to pay their last respects to renowned lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar on Monday, Sept 5, 2022.
    Those we lost in 2022
    bdnews24.com remembers the Bangladeshis who passed away over the course of a difficult year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher