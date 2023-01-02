Mubasshar Hussain, an architect and sports organiser, dies at 79

Mubasshar Hussain, an architect, sports organiser and freedom fighter, has died at the age of 79.
He died around 1:38 am Monday at the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital, according to the Institute of Architects Bangladesh.
“He had been in intensive care for the last two months. His physical condition wasn’t permitting him to undergo dialysis,” said Iqbal Habib, an architect.
Mubasshar’s condition was deteriorating and he was not in a position to fly abroad for better treatment, said Iqbal.
A former president of the IAB and an environmental activist, Mubasshar was the chief architect of Assoconsult Ltd and served as president of the Commonwealth Association of Architects and of the Architects Regional Council, Asia.
Mubasshar was a former director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. He also worked as president of the Brothers Union and founding convener of Sommilito Krira Poribar.
Born on Dec 27, 1943, in Brahmanbaria, Mubasshar studied at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. He designed many notable buildings in Bangladesh including the Chattogram Railway Station, Proshika Bhaban and Grameen Bank building.
His body will be taken to the IAB premises in Agargaon on Monday for people to pay their tributes. Funeral prayers for Mubasshar will be held twice at IAB and at the Brothers Union.
Following his last wishes, the architect's body will be donated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.