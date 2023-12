Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India

Biden has made a priority of nurturing ties with India, hoping to counter China’s ambitions in Asia while drawing India away from Russia as the US seeks to isolate Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

'THEY NEED EACH OTHER'

So far, the New York assassination plot has played out very differently from a similar case in Canada this year.

Canada said in September there were "credible" allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of another Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a Vancouver suburb.

India angrily rejected Canada’s claim, sparking a diplomatic row that saw expulsions of diplomats by both sides, and New Delhi threatened to scupper trade talks.

By contrast, India’s response to the US indictment on Wednesday was conciliatory, saying it was taking the case seriously and investigating.

"India doesn't share a strategic partnership with Canada, which it does with the US" said Happymon Jacob, an Indian foreign policy expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. "Both the US and India realise that they need each other, perhaps the US a bit more than India."

The Biden administration's overtures to Modi were already controversial, with some arguing that the Indian leader's Hindu nationalism and authoritarian instincts made him an unreliable partner.

Activists hold Modi responsible for religious riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died. Modi was denied a US visa in 2005 under a US law that bars entry to foreigners who have committed "particularly severe violations of religious freedom."

The June summit was Modi's first state visit to the US, despite taking office in 2014. Sitting alongside Modi in the White House, Biden hailed a relationship "built on mutual trust, candour, and respect."

Richard Rossow, an India specialist at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that from the announced timeline of the alleged plot, the Biden Administration would have known about it well ahead of a series of significant high-level engagements.

"So, based on its own merits this issue is not enough to derail ties even if it generated some underlying level of tension," he said.

Ashley Tellis, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that although the Biden administration "has bent backwards to avoid a public spat with Delhi," the issues of sovereignty involved in an attack on a US citizen inside the United States would be troubling to US officials.

"I think the bilateral relationship will survive this fiasco," he said. "But it will reinforce the qualms of many who believe that the claims about shared values between the US and India are simply mythology."

*Reporting by Reuters correspondents David Brunnstrom, Simon Lewis, Krishn Kaushik, Jonathan Landay and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Don Durfee and Gerry Doyle.