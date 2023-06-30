    বাংলা

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?

    Production cuts by Saudi Arabia and its allies in OPEC⁺, as well as the declining oil and gas rig counts in the US, are likely to deplete inventories later in 2023 and into 2024

    John KempJohn Kemp
    Published : 30 June 2023, 04:18 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 04:18 AM

    Global petroleum prices appear reasonable given the level of inventories – to the frustration of the producers who would like them to be significantly higher.

    Commercial inventories of crude oil and refined products in the OECD advanced economies were around 2,842 million barrels at the end of May, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

    Commercial inventories were just -35 million barrels (-1% or -0.19 standard deviations) below the prior 10-year seasonal average (“Short-term energy outlook”, EIA, Jun 6).

    Given stocks almost exactly in line with the long-term seasonal average, it is unsurprising spot prices and calendar spreads were also close to average.

    Front-month Brent futures prices ended May at $73 per barrel, which was in the 40th percentile for all trading days since the start of the century, once adjusted for inflation.

    While the real price was a little low, it was not obviously mispriced or significantly below the long-term median price of $81.

    Brent’s six-month calendar spread was trading in a backwardation of $1.31 per barrel, in the 54th percentile for all trading days since the start of the century.

    The spread was slightly high, but again not obviously mispriced, or significantly above the long-term median of a backwardation of 98 cents.

    There are no comprehensive estimates for OECD inventories in June as yet.

    But since the end of May, spot prices have been steady, spreads have weakened slightly, and oil stocks in the United States have been stable, all of which is consistent with a market close to balance.

    Looking forward, production cuts by Saudi Arabia and its allies in OPEC⁺, as well as the declining oil and gas rig counts in the United States, are likely to deplete inventories later in 2023 and into 2024.

    Working in the other direction, however, are high exports from Russia, Venezuela and Iran; rising interest rates and slowing economies in North America and Europe; and a sluggish post-pandemic recovery in China.

    For all the powerful rhetoric from bulls and bears, including some producers and investors, the market remains in a glass half-full, half-empty condition, depending on your perspective.

    John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fall in cattle demand, prices amid rains on Eid-ul-Azha eve frustrates traders in Dhaka
    Fall in prices frustrates cattle traders in Dhaka
    Many traders are bringing cows back as demand falls amid rains
    Bangladesh lawmakers slam commerce minister for soaring commodity prices
    Commerce minister under fire for soaring commodity prices
    Gono Forum MP Mukabbir Khan called for Tipu Munshi's resignation, labelling his ministry as the 'biggest failure' in the Awami League administration
    Bangladesh traders announce Tk 25 hike in sugar prices ahead of Eid
    Sugar prices set to rise by Tk 25 ahead of Eid
    The refiners said each kg of packaged sugar will cost Tk 150 a kg from Jun 22
    An Indonesian migrant worker pushes a cart as he collects bunches of palm oil fruit during the harvest at a plantation in Banting, Selangor, Malaysia, Jun 10, 2022. REUTERS
    Indonesia, Malaysia freeze palm oil talks with EU
    The two largest palm oil-producing countries are advocating for fairer treatment of small palm oil producers

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps