Oil prices slump as receding price-cap threat unmasks worsening demand

Since then, most indicators have pointed to decelerating economic growth and oil consumption, with outright declines in some regions:

The United Kingdom and European Union have experienced the most severe slowdown, entering recession as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sanctions, and their reliance on expensive energy imports.

China has also experienced a sharp slowdown and is likely in recession as a result of the cycle of city-level lockdowns imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

The United States has experienced the mildest deceleration, concentrated in consumer spending, manufacturing and freight transportation, though it has avoided recession so far.

The result has been slower petroleum consumption growth, relieving downward pressure on inventories and taking much of the heat out of prices.

High oil and other energy prices themselves contributed to the broader economic slowdown through their impact on inflation, interest rates and consumer spending.

UNMASKING

Global oil and energy consumption have been falling since the third quarter under the impact of exceptionally high prices and a slowing economy.

But the impact was initially masked by concerns about the planned introduction of the price cap on Russia's crude and refined products exports.

Traders anticipated the price cap and Russia's response would cut production by more than the economic slowdown cut consumption.

Fears about the impact kept prices elevated, and even increased them from late September through October, despite the increasingly poor outlook for the economy.

From early November, however, it became increasingly clear the cap would be introduced at a relatively high level with a relaxed approach to enforcement.

The underlying deterioration in consumption was unmasked, leading to a sharp drop in prices and spreads, consistent with past downturns in the global business cycle.

ACCELERATION

The rapid decline in prices has likely been anticipated, accelerated and amplified by the readjustment of investors' positioning.

Hedge funds and other money managers cut their combined position in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts by the equivalent of 190 million barrels between Nov. 8 and Nov. 29.

Most of the reduction was concentrated in Brent crude, where positions were cut by the equivalent of 139 million barrels over this 21-day period.

Investor positions in Brent were cut to just 99 million barrels (6th percentile for all weeks since 2013) on November 29 from 238 million barrels (50th percentile) on Nov. 8.

Most fund positions are concentrated in contracts nearest-to-delivery, where liquidity is greatest, so the liquidation has weighed on the front-end of the futures curve especially hard, accelerating the shift into contango.

LESSONS FROM 2014

The recent slump in oil prices shares some, though not all, characteristics with the slump occurring in the third quarter of 2014 ("A brief history of the oil crash", Reuters, January 2015).

In 2014, the deteriorating consumption environment was also masked by the threat to production from civil war in Libya and the rapid advance of Islamist fighters towards the oilfields of northern Iraq.