Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation

The iPhone 15 is probably coming soon, but the handset that anchors Apple is losing some of its allure. Even as the pace of new features slows, however, investors have become more excited about the company’s prospects than they were when revenue from the devices and accompanying services were both growing faster.

Apple kept delivering in the latest quarter. It said on Thursday it generated $19.9 billion of net income for the three months ending on July 1, a small uptick from a year earlier. Moreover, it is returning prodigious amounts of money to shareholders. Dividends and buybacks totaled more than $24 billion during the period.