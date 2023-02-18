Europe nears end of winter with bulging gas stocks

Stocks were essentially the same as the previous seasonal record of 732 TWh set on Feb. 15, 2020, when front-month futures prices were trading below 9 euros per megawatt-hour.

Northwest Europe is roughly 70% of the way through the heating season so there is now a high level of visibility about end-of-winter inventories, which are projected to decline to a low of 604 TWh before winter ends on March 31, with a probable range from 499 TWh to 673 TWh.

The projected carry out would be the second-highest on record and only just below 609 TWh at the end of winter 2019/20.

If this projection is realised, storage sites across the EU and the United Kingdom will end the winter 53% full (with a probable range of 44% to 60%).

Relatively mild temperatures so far this winter have played a part in reducing heating demand and gas consumption.

Frankfurt in Germany (a proxy for the Northwest Europe macro-region) experienced 1,268 heating degree days between July 1 and February 16.

The number of heating degree days so far is the lowest since the winter of 2019/20 and -7.5% or -0.96 standard deviations below the prior 10-year average.