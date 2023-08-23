UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction

On Tuesday it said it would stick to its original decision to block it.

But it will look at a separate restructured deal put forward by Microsoft, in which Activision would divest its cloud streaming rights to a third party - France's Ubisoft Entertainment - excluding in the European Union.

The carve-out is designed to not upset a deal with Brussels for Microsoft to license content to rival cloud services.

EU antitrust regulators said in response they would now look at whether the new terms would affect the concessions they had already agreed with the US company.

Ronan Scanlan, a competition lawyer at Arthur Cox in Dublin, who previously worked for the CMA, said no one was well-served by the "uncertainty and confusion" in Britain.

"Some may say that the CMA has bent over backwards to accommodate Microsoft, others that this is the consequence of the CMA having over-reached in the first place," he said.

TOUGH STANCE

The CMA had objected to the world's biggest gaming deal over concerns it would hinder competition in the nascent cloud gaming sector, and said that a Microsoft offer to make Activision's games available on rival leading cloud gaming platforms was not enough to remedy its concerns.