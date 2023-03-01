March 1971: As a lapsed teenager remembers

As I could see the issue at that point in my life (I was in my teens), there was hope that Bangladesh would someday be free. That feeling was reinforced when Bangabandhu told the media that General Yahya Khan would be welcomed as a guest during his upcoming visit to Dhaka. The non-cooperation movement, all Bengalis in Quetta reasoned, was inexorably taking us down the road to liberty.

My spirits soared when we heard of Bangladesh flags replacing Pakistan’s on Mar 23 even as Bangabandhu remained engaged in negotiations with the generals and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. But at the same time, I thought the time was fast approaching when, in order to save Pakistan from collapse, the military would transfer power to the Awami League. On Mar 25, we stayed glued to the radio --- to the BBC, Radio Pakistan, VOA and All India Radio -- for news of a deal being arrived at. Nothing happened.

And yet we reasoned within ourselves that a solution acceptable to all was close at hand. Not one of us, not any West Pakistani, imagined that as we were all going off to bed, the Pakistan army had begun Operation Searchlight in Bangladesh. When Mar 26 dawned, Radio Pakistan told the country that General Yahya Khan would address the nation in the evening.

Everyone believed it would be a night of seminal importance for Pakistan, for the army would be lifting martial law and seeing an elected government sworn into office. All these hopes were to be dashed. Yahya Khan’s speech, punctuated as it was by the insulting and the crude, left all Bengalis in a state of shock. Personally, for the first time in my life, I wished I were in Bangladesh.

Suddenly it did not feel comfortable to be in Quetta any more. But note that none of us had as yet any notion of the calamity that had befallen Dhaka and the rest of the occupied country. We did not know that Bangabandhu had declared Bengali independence. Indeed, all of us worried about him. Was he under arrest? Had he eluded arrest? Or had he been murdered by the army?

The days and weeks that followed were asphyxiating for us. By then, of course, we had heard of a guerrilla war getting underway in Bangladesh, of Major Ziaur Rahman announcing independence on Bangabandhu’s behalf, of a government-in-exile taking shape under Tajuddin Ahmad. Word of the exploits of the Mukti Fouj/Mukti Bahini cheered us to no end.

Early in July 1971, my family left Quetta for Karachi, from where we would take a Pakistan International Airlines flight to Dhaka. At the railway station, my classmates said goodbye, in the hope that I would someday revisit Quetta as a Pakistani. The next time I found myself in Quetta, I told them, it would be as a citizen of a free Bangladesh.

On New Year’s Eve in 1995, I stepped off a PIA aircraft in softly falling snow at Samungli airport in Quetta. I was a free Bengali come visiting a place that used to be home. And I had kept the promise I made to my friends in July 1971.