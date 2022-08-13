Rushdie -- and the world of writers

One does not have to agree with everything a writer brings forth into the public domain. When Rushdie wrote The Satanic Verses in the late 1980s, large sections of the Muslim community reacted with outrage. Indeed, throughout history, the reality is that writers make their thoughts public in the form of fiction, non-fiction and articles and are met with outrage.

But the problem arises when outrage or disagreement translates into outright violence or the threat of violence against a writer. The Satanic Verses was either a good book or a bad book, and it all depends on the one who reads the work. One could again argue that Rushdie ought not to have penned the work, but then comes the question of whether we have the right to decree how and in what way a writer should be expressing his thoughts.

The fundamental issue here is the right of the writer to produce his works in a way he feels he should. And the fundamental issue, again, is for readers to read those works or ignore them. It is quite natural that readers may not agree with a writer, for readers too have their opinions on the themes the writer may dwell on. But when a disagreement with a writer translates, in a rather macabre manner, into threats of taking his life, it is a medieval notion of life we give voice to.