General English versus business English

English is one of the most widely used languages for communication worldwide. It is essential for general communication as well as for the business world too.

Being in the consultancy business for almost thirty years has allowed me to come across thousands of English learners. Each time during the sessions on Business English the first question the learners ask is, ‘what’s the difference between general English and business English?’

It’s a simple question and the answer is simple too.

Although both are used for communication, the approach and objectives of these two vary from each other.

Simply put, general English is commonly used for general purposes of everyday conversations and involves the use of basic vocabulary and grammar. Business English, on the other hand, is focused on specific purposes related to business and industry. The vocabulary is more systematised, structured and slightly advanced. It follows a more disciplined approach to help professionals around the world to acquire the skills they need to communicate within the professional platform common to all.

But without having a decent hold of general English, mastering Business English is cumbersome.

As general English is used in our everyday language, the tone is casual and informal. There are very few technical terms, as it is expected to be understood by everyone without the need for expert knowledge. The situations common for general English are Introducing yourself, talking about family and friends, hobbies, likes and dislikes, food, shopping, vacations, hometown, books, movies, music, sports, plans etc.

Since business English is the application of specific vocabulary used in specific business areas such as marketing, commerce, finance, and a wide variety of business sectors the tone is more organised and formal. A direct style, using special terminologies for different sectors, is applied to minimise possible misunderstandings arising due to cultural differences between individuals from different backgrounds and countries.

For example, one may greet a friend with, ‘Hi! What’s up?’ That’s fine. But while greeting a co-worker, it’s better to be a little courteous: ‘Good afternoon. How are you?’

See the difference?